Uno Minda takes the multi-cloud route; finds success – ET CIO

With more than 70 per cent of its workloads on the cloud today, auto ancillaries manufacturer Uno Minda is embracing cloud technologies. The Rs 8,000 Cr revenue company has set a target of moving 100 per cent workloads on the cloud by 2024 including its SAP workloads, PLM software, business intelligence, and dashboard platforms.

At present, Uno Minda is using both multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies for its workloads.

The company is working with as many as eight cloud service providers (CSPs). Parna Ghosh, Group CIO, Uno Minda believes that every cloud provider has its strengths and weaknesses and to get the best out of every CSP and avoid the worst, a multi-cloud strategy is inevitable.

“When we evaluated them we found out that every CSP is not providing the same sort of benefits or services as far as our requirements are concerned. This is why we have many cloud platforms. This multi-cloud strategy is currently working perfectly fine. We have also deployed integration platforms between multiple cloud providers,” says Ghosh.

The company has around 260 physical servers spread across different locations and runs close to 600 VMs on top of that.

With its goal to completely migrate to the cloud, Uno Minda aims to achieve economies of scale, flexibility, ease of use, and better security planning.

“Against the notion of cloud not being secure, we have observed that cloud security is extremely good, and CSPs have top services to protect your intellectual property in the cloud environment,” adds Ghosh.

Another reason for migrating to the cloud is, shares Ghosh, “Being a manufacturer, we are not in the business of running datacentres and resource is always a constraint for us. So, it’s always better to be with the cloud industry experts who manage your workloads, backups, and scalability”

Ghosh has also opted for metered services which means the workloads can be shut down or put into low utilization mode during lean hours, this also reduces the OpEx.

“We have done our Net Present Value calculation of cloud versus on-premise solution and cloud is a clear winner for a period of five years in terms of the overall TCO. In business, cash is king and the cloud helps in preserving the cash as we don’t have to spend a lot of money and time buying servers,” he explains. Parna Ghosh, Group CIO, Uno Minda

KPIs deployed



For a company where more than 25 per cent of the IT budget is allocated to cloud services, demonstrating tangible success on top of its investments is crucial.

According to Ghosh, Capex reduction is one of the most important KPIs from a finance perspective, which has come down to X/6.

Another KPI for measuring cloud success at Uno Minda is uptime, which has improved a lot since the usage of the cloud.

User experience in terms of easy access to the apps and systems is also an important indicator. “To access services, users used to log in via VPNs. Many times, a datacentre might be going through maintenance activity which hampered the user experience. We perform a user satisfaction survey to measure the success in terms of providing faster and better services,” he says.

Faster application deployment, an IT KPI, is also measured at Uno Minda. Earlier, the process of hardware procurement and CapEx approval used to take 12 to 16 weeks, which has now come down to one week.

Mitigating vendor lock-in

Having experience in dealing with various cloud vendors, Ghosh termed managing vendor lock-in a challenge. However, he also believes there are various vendors coming up in the market with very lenient clauses in terms of vendor lock-ins.

“We are working with both old and new generation cloud providers and I feel the winners in the long term will be the ones who are more flexible, lenient, and industry-friendly. But there are providers too who have a monopoly at present and make it difficult to avoid lock-ins. The industry is changing and things will definitely ease out over a period of time,” he avers.

At present, Uno Minda opts for vendor lock-ins for applications which have a longer lifecycle. For apps with shorter lifecycles, vendors offering flexible models are chosen.

Ghosh opines that effectively managing vendor agreements is a continuous process which comes with experience. Uno Minda has also recalibrated some of the service providers in the past after realising that certain lock-ins are troublesome.

Vendor lock-ins can have a big impact on an organization’s cloud journey. But if planned carefully, this can be avoided.

Future of captive datacentres in limbo

Looking at the exponential growth of cloud expansion, going forward enterprise-owned datacentres are going to become obsolete, believes Ghosh.

Many years ago, everyone felt cloud adoption is a challenging option and organisations might face regulatory, security and performance constraints. However, this notion has flipped altogether. Today, new businesses are taking a cloud-native approach and older ones are also adopting a cloud-first approach, he maintains.

Managing datacentres on their own is not the most suitable approach for enterprises and CIOs should start looking at skilled service providers for fulfilling this need.