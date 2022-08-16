Virgil van Dijk issues solemn warning to Darwin Nunez after Crystal Palace headbutt

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has warned Darwin Nunez that the incident in which he was sent off against Crystal Palace cannot be repeated. Nunez, who was signed in the summer for a fee that could rise to £85million, was dismissed for headbutting Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Nunez and Andersen had been involved in a tense battle throughout the 1-1 draw at Anfield. However, tensions boiled over when the former Benfica man stuck his head into the Dane’s face just before the hour.

The 23-year-old was dismissed for violent conduct and now misses Liverpool’s next three Premier League matches. The Reds have very few fit senior forwards, and Van Dijk has warned Nunez that he must learn from the incident.

“He’s got the backing from us and he knows it should not happen again and hopefully it will be that way,” the Dutchman told journalists after the game.

JUST IN: Liverpool lose out on Matheus Nunes as rival club strike £42m deal