‘Wednesday’: First Look At Catherine Zeta Jones, Luis Guzmán & Addams Family From Netflix Series

Netflix has revealed a first look at the Addams Family members that will be featured in the series Wednesday. The streaming service shared a black and white photo on social media that features the main characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

Jenna Ortega plays the titular character and is front and center of the family with a stern face and characteristic braids. She was joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who play Morticia and Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez who plays her brother Pugsley.

Say hello to Netflix's Addams Family Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.

Guzmán’s character got a closer look with a tweet from the Con Todo Netflix account where they called the actor a “national treasure” for “his humor, charisma, talent and eclectic 40-year-acting resume.”

so excited to have Nuyorican icon Luis Guzmán in the @wednesdayaddams cast as Gomez his humor, charisma, talent and eclectic 40-year acting resume deserve flowers– he's a national treasure tbh! 🇵🇷

Netflix describes the Wednesday series as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The coming-of-age- dark comedy is directed by Tim Burton and written by Al Gough and Miles Millar.

Other cast members announced for Wednesday include Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, and Moosa Mostafa.

Ricci, who starred as Wednesday in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed Addams Family, is returning to the universe with an undisclosed character.