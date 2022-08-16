Wolfgang Petersen Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

(Photo by Columbia/ courtesy Everett Collection)
Director Wolfgang Petersen filmography was deliberate yet eclectic, as he searched for epic scope across all genres. His second film, 1982’s Das Boot, was towering and claustrophobic, and ended up with six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. His English-language debut was the ’80s fantasy classic The Neverending Story, followed a year later with the cult sci-fi nearly two-hander Enemy Mine.
Petersen’s 1990s output made the most out of when the American studio system could still turn adult thrillers into blockbusters, like Clint Eastwood‘s In the Line of Fire and Harrison Ford‘s Air Force One. By the 2000s, Petersen was reaching with his largest budgets yet, with disaster film The Perfect Storm, and Brad Pitt‘s Troy, which is much improved from the theatrical release in the director’s cut. Petersen’s final film was 2006 remake of The Poseidon Adventure. —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 101882%
Critics Consensus: Taut, breathtakingly thrilling, and devastatingly intelligent, Das Boot is one of the greatest war films ever made.
#2
Adjusted Score: 100804%
Critics Consensus: A straightforward thriller of the highest order, In the Line of Fire benefits from Wolfgang Peterson’s taut direction and charismatic performances from Clint Eastwood and John Malkovich.
#3
Adjusted Score: 84739%
Critics Consensus: A magical journey about the power of a young boy’s imagination to save a dying fantasy land, The NeverEnding Story remains a much-loved kids adventure.
#4
Adjusted Score: 81308%
Critics Consensus: This late-period Harrison Ford actioner is full of palpable, if not entirely seamless, thrills.
#5
Adjusted Score: 62103%
Critics Consensus: Enemy Mine extracts thrilling sci-fi pulp from Dennis Quaid and Louis Gossett Jr.’s chemistry and inventive production design, but an overextended story diminishes the power of its central duo’s relationship.
#6
Adjusted Score: 62520%
Critics Consensus: A frustratingly uneven all-star disaster drama, Outbreak ultimately proves only mildly contagious and leaves few lasting side effects.
#7
Adjusted Score: 62450%
Critics Consensus: A brawny, entertaining spectacle, but lacking emotional resonance.
#8
Adjusted Score: 50787%
Critics Consensus: While the special effects are well done and quite impressive, this film suffers from any actual drama or characterization. The end result is a film that offers nifty eye-candy and nothing else.
#9
Adjusted Score: 35195%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#10
Adjusted Score: 41907%
Critics Consensus: This remake of The Poseidon Adventure delivers dazzling special effects. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that any of the budget was left over to devote to the script.
