World Series of Warzone slammed after cheating & VPN accusations

Assault Rifles continue to dominate Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, so we’ve placed every Assault Rifle into a ranked list and counted down the top ARs you can run in Caldera, Rebirth Island, and Fortune’s Keep.

Assault Rifles are a staple in Call of Duty. Capable of dealing severe damage at almost any range, they’re the go-to for most players. They’re especially prominent in Warzone for their versatility, and through the Gunsmith system, you can build them any way you like.

With every season and update, Warzone’s meta shifts. Raven Software nerfed the meta-dominating NZ-41 in the Season 4 Reloaded update, and a new weapon has claimed the top spot as a result.

Here’s a ranked list of every AR as well as a summary of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone Pacific Season 4 Reloaded.

Best Warzone Assault Rifles ranked list

This is our comprehensive list of every AR in Call of Duty: Warzone, and we’ve ranked them in ascending order to let you know which ones are worth using.

While there used to be an even distribution of Vanguard, Modern Warfare, and Cold War guns, you’ll find that Vanguard weapons make up the majority of the meta picks. However, some solid MW and Cold War guns make up the top 10 if you want to use them instead.

Here is every Warzone Assault Rifle in Pacific Season 4 Reloaded, ranked:

KG M40 Volk Cooper Carbine Vargo 52 NZ-41 STG44 BAR M13 Vargo-S XM4 EM2 Nikita AVT Cold War AK-47 Automaton AS44 C58 RAM-7 FARA 83 QBZ-83 Grau 5.56 Kilo 141 M4A1 Krig 6 CR-56 AMAX Itra Burst Grav FFAR 1 AS VAL Groza Oden AN-94 FN-SCAR FAL FR 5.56 Modern Warfare AK-47

Best Warzone Assault Rifles

5. NZ-41

It took several nerfs in a row to finally knock Vanguard’s NZ-41 Assault Rifle down the ranks. It absolutely dominated Warzone for a prolonged period, but following the Season 4 Reloaded update, it’s finally in a balanced state.

It remains a powerful weapon that most players shouldn’t have too much trouble controlling at long range. It’s an excellent weapon for Caldera’s wide-open areas where you can punish players from a distance.

4. Vargo 52

Cold War’s Vargo 52 claims the fourth spot and it’s been a pillar of consistency since joining Warzone Pacific. The weapon has never been considered overpowered, but it has an excellent TTK that makes it a devastating Sniper support Assault Rifle.

As you may have guessed, Vanguard ARs have the Vargo 52 beat when it comes to long-range gunfights thanks to their magnified optics. However, very few Assault Rifles can compete with the Vargo when it comes to a medium-range gunfight.

3. Cooper Carbine

The Cooper Carbine has always been a top choice thanks to its high fire rate and low recoil, and it’s remained a great selection for medium-range fights.

The Cooper’s bullet velocity isn’t the greatest, so you won’t be beaming players across Caldera, but take it into Fortune’s Keep or Rebirth Island and you’ll have a fantastic Assault Rifle in your hands. Thanks to a broken attachment discovered in Season 4 Reloaded, the Cooper Carbine is now considered one of the best ARs around.

2. Volk

This may come as a shock to some, but Vanguard’s Volk Assault Rifle is one of the best weapons in Warzone. Its relatively low pick rate of 0.62 reveals that the majority of players continue to ignore the weapon.

However, if you’re looking for a medium-range Assault Rifle for Rebirth Island or Fortune’s Keep, there are no better options than the Volk.

This is the third Assault Rifle on the list that isn’t meant to be used for incredibly long-range gunfights. Instead, an LMG like the UGM-8, or the following weapon on our list is probably your best bet for a long-range weapon in Season 4 Reloaded.

1. KG M40 – Best Assault Rifle in Warzone

Warzone players love a low-recoil Assault Rifle and the KG M40 has barely any to deal with. While it doesn’t have the most incredible stats, the KG M40 is so easy to use that you’ll have no trouble landing shots.

The KG M40 has high bullet velocity and it deals a ton of headshot damage, but it’s held back by its low TTK when hitting body shots. As expected, with the NZ-41 receiving a significant nerf, this Assault Rifle claimed the top spot and it’s currently the most popular weapon in Warzone.

Bring any of these ARs into Caldera in Warzone Pacific Season 4 Reloaded and you’ll find yourself using some of the best Warzone Assault Rifles in Call of Duty’s battle royale.

If you’re looking for more on Warzone, be sure to check out everything we know about Warzone 2 and how to play Modern Warfare 2’s beta.

Image Credits: Activision / Sledgehammer Games / Raven Software