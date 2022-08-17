A Timeline of Kanye West & Kid Cudi’s Relationship

Kid Cudi and Kanye West have had a rocky relationship over the course of their careers. The frequent collaborators have at times been friends, performing and dining together, and other times dissing each other on social media.

Cudi was signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label in 2008 after meeting West a few years earlier. West was then featured on “Make Her Say (I Poke Her Face),” Cudi’s single from his 2009 album Man on the Moon: The End of Day — the studio set that launched Cudi’s career under G.O.O.D.

Prior to his solo material, Cudi had also contributed to Jay-Z’s The Blueprint 3 and West’s 808s & Heartbreak. Other collabs between the two artists include “Erase Me” from 2010’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager; “Gorgeous” and “All of the Lights” from Ye’s 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy; and more recently, “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” from the 24-time Grammy winner’s 2016 release The Life of Pablo.

But based on their more recent social media interactions, it’s probably safe to say that we won’t be seeing these two on stage anytime soon.

Below is a timeline of highlights and lowlights in Cudi and Kanye’s relationship.