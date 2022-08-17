Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk pays touching tribute to fans in emotional farewell

While there are still rumours of a third offshoot set in the Breaking Bad universe, the showrunners haven’t set anything in stone just yet.

Although, AMC boss Dan McDermott recently told Variety: “I can tell you that if I could do anything to encourage Vince and Peter to continue on in this universe, I would do it.

“I think you’d have to ask them, but the door is always open and I long for the day my phone rings and Vince, Peter or our friends at Sony call to say, ‘Hey, I think we have another show set in this universe.’”

The door may be open for more of fans’ favourite characters to return, but this will almost certainly be the last viewers have seen of Saul’s schemes.

Better Call Saul seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix.