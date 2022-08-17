BNB Chain aims to raise 30K new Web3 developers across Latin America in 2022

BNB Chain, a blockchain network created by crypto exchange Binance, and Latin America-focused education platform Platzi announced that they will be launching a Web3 development course for the region.

By the end of the year, the course aims to be accessible to 30,000 students. Gwendolyn Regina, investment director at BNB Chain, told Cointelegraph that this course focuses on growing the skills of developers.

“This is going to be the major educational resource available in Spanish for Web2 developers to build on Web3 with BNB Chain.”

This development is an effort to push wider adoption of blockchain technology and Web3 education in the region. Generally, the greatest barriers of entrance into the industry are accessibility and education, along with unclear regulations from local governments.

Even among those who have already purchased crypto, the understanding of how the technology works is often misunderstood. According to a survey from the Motley Fool, nearly 10% of respondents who own crypto said they don’t understand how it actually works.

Therefore, education is key. It’s even more important in regions like Latin America, where crypto has the potential to empower the local population outside of traditional, messy financial institutions. Regina told Cointelegraph:

“If we increase the accessibility to resources to build Web3 tools on BNB Chain, we can significantly support the development of the region.”

In El Salvador, the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender, efforts to educate the general public on crypto are underway. The country introduced a grassroots diploma program called Mi Primer Bitcoin, or “My First Bitcoin,” which aims to increase crypto literacy among young people.

To encourage participation in the new BNB Chain course, those attending the BNB Chain Developer Camp this September in Bogota, Colombia, will have a chance at a limited number of scholarships for the new online course.

Latin America is a growing hub for innovation and adoption of crypto and Web3 developments. Earlier this month, Binance and Mastercard released prepaid crypto cards in Argentina.

“Latin America needs to balance the retail experience with the building potential. There’s a big community that knows about crypto and its utility by daily experience,” says Regina.