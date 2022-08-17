BNB Chain collaborates with Platzi to launch course on Web3.0 development

Binance Coin (BNB) chain, a blockchain network created by cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has announced its partnership with Latin America based education platform Platzi which will launch a Web3.0 development course for the area, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the course aims to be accessible to 30,000 students. As mentioned by Gwendolyn Regina, investment director, BNB Chain, the focus of this course is to grow the skill of developers. “This is going to be the educational resource available in Spanish for Web2.0 developers to build on Web3.0 with BNB Chain,” she added. This development will look to push for wider adoption of blockchain and Web3.0 education in the sector. Along with hindrances into the industry being accessibility and education, unclear regulations from local governments also play a part in it. Knowledge regarding cryptocurrency lacks among individuals, and even among those who have already purchased cryptocurrencies. According to Motley Fool’s survey, close to 10% of respondents who own cryptocurrency say they don’t understand its working mechanism.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, cryptocurrency education in Latin America is anticipated to have the ability to empower the local population outside of traditional financial institutions. In El Salvador, the first country which reportedly made Bitcoin a legal tender, efforts have been made to educate the general public on cryptocurrency. To show participation in the BNB chain course, those attending the BNB Chain Developer Camp in Bogota, Colombia, will be able to get limited number of scholarships for the new online course. Latin America is working on a space to innovate and adopt cryptocurrency and Web3.0 developments.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that In recent developments, Binance and Mastercard released prepaid cryptocurrency cards in Argentina. “Latin America needs to balance the retail experience with the building potential. There’s a community that knows about crypto and its utility by daily experience,” Regina said.

