Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone down: Raven, Sledgehammer acknowledge server connection issues

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone are experiencing issues with its servers, according to Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games.

The developing studios each announced on Twitter they were aware of players being unable to connect to the Vanguard and Warzone servers. The studios said they will provide players with an update on the situation when they can.

❗️ We are currently investigating server connection issues. We will provide an update ASAP! — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 16, 2022

❗️ We’re actively investigating an issue in #Vanguard that prevents players from connecting to online services. An update will be provided once we have resolved this issue. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) August 16, 2022

CoD faced similar issues albeit on a larger scale on Aug. 4, when a nationwide server outage prevented fans from playing pretty much any modern CoD game online. The issues also caused a lengthy delay during the 2022 Call of Duty League Championship.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.