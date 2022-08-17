Call Of Duty: Warzone Boneyard Bunker Codes And How To Open Them

When playing Call of Duty: Warzone, players must complete possession of Bunkers to gain access to the gear inside. You may be startled to discover that even after keeping control of the point, many of these Bunkers require a code you should enter. Use the Boneyard Bunker codes revealed in this article to gain access to any vault and enjoy the loot in Warzone. But first things first, what are Boneyard Bunkers?

What Are Boneyard Bunkers?

Although there are several loot sources in Warzone, none come close to Bunkers. These hidden locations that are mostly locked with a code will usually be contested by other players since there is a chance there will be legendary loot waiting for the players inside.

But, it is not the loot that makes these Bunkers unique since most Bunkers usually contain information that can be regarded as Easter eggs regarding the Call of Duty franchise. Sneak peeks concerning the following title or an update being prepared for the current one can all be hidden in Bunkers, too, and you will be free to explore them once you make your way there.

Getting into these Bunkers does not depend on luck since you will need a firm game strategy to plan your route around a specific part of the map. Your goal must be making it into the Bunker of your choice as soon as you land. This is since you will also be working against a circle shrinking in the process.

Players who have made it to the Boneyard Bunker will be greeted with elements hinting at the next title of the series Black Ops Cold War, and there have been occasional quests that require players to revisit this. Bunkers are also famous in the Plunder game mode since you can find a decent chunk of cash hidden inside them.

Boneyard Bunker Codes

North Boneyard Bunker

There are mainly two Bunkers located around Boneyard, and both of them have different codes. The North Boneyard Bunker is located in the B5 section of the map. Considering there is not much to see in Boneyard, landing with spot-on accuracy can be challenging if you do not know what you are looking for. Keep your eyes open for a building with curved entry points.

This building will have various curved endings, making it easier to notice from above. You will have to enter the one located toward the building’s southeast side. Once you enter from the right door, you will need to take a left. You will notice a trap door leading you underground, and a barred door will be waiting for you there.

Then, you must approach the door and enter this code to open it: 87624851.

The door will automatically open after entering the code, and you will be able to explore and loot everything that is inside. But, you should be vigilant. When you leave the Bunker, there is a chance that a squad that saw you going in might be waiting for you outside.

South Boneyard Bunker

The next Bunker in the Boneyard area is located on its south side. You will need to find a circular doorway again, but this one will be next to a hill. Its location makes it look like the door will take you inside the mountain.

Once you are inside, head straight down the stairs, and the barred door will be waiting for you. Enter the following code: 97264138.

Afterward, follow the stairway after the door opens, and you will find the legendary loot waiting for you. Though the south Bunker is slightly easier to locate as you land, the challenge is upon the time to loot around. Make sure you loot the bags placed around the first door you open while approaching the Bunker since there may be late landers trying to unlock the same Bunker as you.

How to Open Boneyard Bunkers

Also, know that a Red Access Card is required to enter most Bunkers. These appear randomly and may be looted naturally, albeit not infrequently, and though there is no way to ensure getting one, keep a watch out for Legendary crates; they are far more likely to spawn in one of them.

You will also find these out on your opponents’ unlucky bodies, so do not be hesitant to interact with the other players. It could just pay off, really. Once you obtain the card, look at the map and head to the closest vault. If the keypad on the RHS of the door has a green signal, swipe the card on to gain entry.

There is a multitude of stuff inside. They include Legendary Supply Boxes, blueprints, and mounds of terrific cash that have all yielded a bevy of great goodies.

Once you have cleared the area, avoid lingering. Opposing squads will be more than glad to free you of your obtained cash, so hurry out as quickly as possible and spend it at a nearby purchase station.

Bring It On

Call of Duty: Warzone is with no doubt one of the most popular video games worldwide. It is a free-to-play battle royale video game released on March 10th, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. Among the most exciting parts of its gameplay is exploring the Bunkers.

If you want to explore one of these Bunkers in a squad game, informing your teammates will always be a decent idea. These Bunkers tend to have enough loot for two squads, and the legendary loot you will find can help you win the match. Bringing your team with you will also let you pick up some weapons that you would not otherwise have a chance to get. If you do not excel at sniping, do not worry. A member of your squad can pick up that legendary sniper to ensure no loot goes to waste.