Cameron Norrie edges out Andy Murray to win all-British clash in Cincinnati

Cameron Norrie edged out fellow Brit Andy Murray 3-6 6-3 6-4 at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Davis Cup team-mates had only faced each other once before on Tour back in 2019 and went toe-to-toe for the majority of the match, before Murray suffered with cramp in his quad late in the third set.

After being broken at 4-4 in the final set, Murray received treatment from the physio at the changeover. He put Norrie under significant pressure in the next game, but the British No 1 held firm to hold on and clinch victory.

Following the match, Murray continued to suffer significant pain in his quad and needed further treatment to just try and walk off the court.

Norrie will take on the American wildcard Ben Shelton, who beat fifth seed Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3, in the next round.

First, the Brit will return to the court later on Wednesday for a doubles match alongside his Australian partner Alex de Minaur. The duo take on Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies.

Image:

Andy Murray suffered physically in the latter stages of the match





“I think there really wasn’t much in it,” Norrie said after to Amazon Prime.

“It just came down to a little bit of physicality and it didn’t really help him [Murray] that his match with Stan [Wawrinka] went really, really long. He was struggling a little bit towards the end and I just tried to put a lot of balls in the court in the end.

“For me, I’m still battling with the conditions a little bit, trying to get used to them. I’m trying to find rhythm on my serve, I’ve got a doubles match later to try and work on that. I really just got through with my attitude, I just tried to stay as positive as I could.”

After there was an exchange of breaks in the first two games, Murray assumed control and dictated the points.

He missed the chance to break in Norrie’s second service game but continued to play on his terms and eventually broke at 4-3 before serving out the next game to take the first set.

The Scot, who was reduced to tears after his emotional first-round win over Stan Wawrinka, had the perfect opportunity to grasp an even firmer control of the match in the opening game of the season as he forced break point.

But with the court gaping he put a routine volley wide and Norrie survived.

And that miss proved big as Norrie began to knock on the door. Murray was able to save break points at 2-3, but could not repeat the trick at 3-4 as the British No 1 struck to go 5-3 up.

He had 40-0 as he try to force an immediate break back, but Norrie got himself out of trouble and served out the second set.

Murray regrouped and his big moment came in a lengthy sixth game, but he squandered three break points and Norrie survived, again.

Eventually all those missed opportunities came back to haunt the 35-year-old, a double fault handed his compatriot the crucial break. In the final game, Murray put his fellow Brit under pressure but his struggles with cramp increased and Norrie got enough balls back in play to seal victory.