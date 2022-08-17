Chelsea to hold ‘new’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer talks as bid readied for £25m ace

When quizzed about the possibility of re-signing Aubameyang was put to Tuchel, the German boss seemingly refused to rule out linking up with the striker again — and even spoke of the “close bond” he shares with his former player.

“Some players stay your players because you were very, very close. And Auba is one of those players,” he told reporters last week. “There was always straight away this close bond. They always stay your players in a way.”

Chelsea are already the highest spenders in the Premier League after splashing out £175m on five signings, bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina, and it appears Boehly has no intention of slowing down their business yet.