City of Greenville announces 2022 Moonlight Movies lineup

The city of Greenville has finalized its lineup for 2022 Fidelity Investments Moonlight Movies in Falls Park.

The movies, which will begin at sundown on Thursdays in September and October, include:

The Princess Bride – Sept. 1

– Sept. 1 Hidden Figures – Sept. 8

– Sept. 8 That Thing You Do – Sept. 15

– Sept. 15 Casablanca – Sept. 22

– Sept. 22 Superman – Sept. 29

– Sept. 29 Singin’ in the Rain – Oct. 6

– Oct. 6 The Mighty Ducks – Oct. 20

– Oct. 20 The Mummy – Oct. 27

Attendees may bring their own picnic, chairs and blankets but must purchase a $1 wristband if they plan on bringing alcohol. Local food trucks and Poppington’s Popcorn will also be available on-site.

Pets and glass cups are bottles are not allowed at each Moonlight Movies event.

For more information, visit greenvillesc.gov/1324/fidelity-investments-moonlight-movies.