County museum hosts genealogy lecture

MACHIAS, NY — The Cattaraugus County Museum’s annual “Summer at the Stone House” event series will conclude its 2022 season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, with a presentation by an expert in genealogical research.
The lecture, titled “Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps for Genealogy,” will be given by Jeanette Sheliga, an educator, blogger, lecturer and librarian from Lockport.
Sanborn maps are detailed maps of United States cities and towns in the 19th and 20th centuries. Originally published by The Sanborn Map Company, the maps were created to allow fire insurance companies to assess their total liability in urbanized areas of the U.S. Since they contain detailed information about properties and individual buildings in approximately 12,000 U.S. cities and towns, Sanborn maps are valuable for documenting changes in American cities over many decades and a useful tool for genealogists.
The maps were published in volumes, bound and then updated until the subsequent volume was produced. Larger cities would be covered by multiple volumes of maps. The maps themselves contain an enormous amount of information. Unique information includes the location of the homes of prominent individuals, brothels and more ephemeral buildings including outhouses and stables.
Genealogists use the maps to locate the residences and workplaces of ancestors, while historic preservationists use the maps to understand the significance and historical evolution of buildings, including their historic uses and building materials in conservation and rehabilitation efforts.
Sheliga began genealogical lecturing in 2011 and soon after formed the North Tonawanda Library Genealogy Club, which she managed for 10 years. In 2013, she became a board member for the Niagara County Genealogical Society (NGS). She is also the society vice president, NGS delegate and the program chairperson.
Sheliga is a member of many lineage societies, including the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, First Families of Pennsylvania, National Society Descendants of American Farmers and the National Society of Mayflower Descendants.
In addition, in the fall of 2020, she became the Virtual Genealogical Society’s (VGA) corresponding secretary and was elected to become a member of the board of directors for the Western New York Genealogical Society (WNYGS). While serving on the board for WNYGS, she became a contributing editor for the WNYGS’s quarterly publication, The Journal, and was selected as the programming chair.
The program will take place under a tent on the museum lawn, rain or shine. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. This event is free and open to the public.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16, in Machias. For more information, visit www.cattco.org/museum