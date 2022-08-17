Death in Paradise’s Ralf Little unveils Strictly secret about ‘snake hips’ pal Will Mellor

“Would I go? In a heartbeat. People go: ‘You know, it’s a one-way mission – you’re not coming back!'” he continued.

However Ralf was nonchalant, explaining: “They said: ‘You’ll have to set up an entire colony’ and I’m like: ‘Yeah – obviously!'”

Ralf’s fiancee, Lindsay Ferrentino, however, is less thrilled about his appetite for outer space.

“When I say that [I want to go to Mars], she’s really offended,” he revealed, bursting into laughter.

“She’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go!’ [but] it’s hypothetical – we’re not making a life plan!”