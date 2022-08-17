DNA profiles lead to IDs of 2 men who died in Tucson in 2019

Police said one man was found dead in a Tucson homeless encampment without any identification in February 2019.
Genetic genealogy built from a blood sample and a DNA profile recently determined the man was 61-year-old Tommy Gayle Pool Jr. from Virginia, police said.
The other man died in July 2019 after being found unresponsive in the parking lot of a Tucson shopping center without any identification.
Police said he was recently identified as 64-year-old James “Mark” Chaparro, whose was raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Authorities said Chaparro’s family believed he was living in China so they never filed a missing person report.
The California-based DNA Doe Project said it partners with law enforcement to solve cases of unidentified persons and many cases are fully funded by donors.
