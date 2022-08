With five seats, the Dodge Hornet is a decent-sized, but not-too-big compact SUV for consumers who are on a budget, and want to lower their environmental impact. The cars, which will be produced in Naples, Italy, give users the option to plug-in to power its 15.5 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, and fill up with fuel.

According to Detroit Free Press, the Dodge Hornet boasts over 285 horsepower, 383 pound-feet of torque, and has over 30 miles of electric range.