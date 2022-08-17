Drivers urged to avoid specific kind of fuel if they want to save money – ‘Not worth it!’

Motorists across the UK have had to put up with high petrol and diesel prices for months. And, despite the costs dropping, it might still take a while for drivers to feel a considerable difference.

According to the latest RAC Fuel Watch, motorists can expect to pay 172.88p for a litre of unleaded and 183.74p per litre of diesel on average.

With that in mind, Tom Hixon, Head of Instructor Support at Bill Plant Driving School, exclusively told Express.co.uk that drivers should avoid premium fuels at all costs.

Mr Hixon said: “Some motorists prefer to opt for premium unleaded over the standard fuel, which is advised if you drive a high-performance vehicle.

“In most cases though, opting for premium fuel doesn’t have any additional benefits and can cost up to 15p a litre more on average, so it may be wise to opt for standard fuel in future”.

