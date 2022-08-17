Drivers urged to carry out necessary checks in the next two weeks to avoid huge fines

With the end of school holidays edging ever closer, motorists across the UK have been advised to ensure the safety of their vehicles if they’re planning on making road trips. This is because drivers who fail to carry out some necessary checks can be fined up to £2,500 and receive three points for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

With two weeks left until school starts again in some parts of the UK, motorists should also carry out the checks to ensure the safety of their children when travelling.

One of the most important checks that drivers should do is to check to see if their clutch pedal is hard as this could be a sign of a failing clutch cable.

For manual cars, every time the gear is changed, the clutch comes under pressure, and over time this can affect a vehicle’s clutch cables.

One major sign of a failing clutch pedal is a hard clutch pedal.

