Emma Raducanu backs up Serena Williams win by bulldozing Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati

The 33-year-old suddenly seemed to find some momentum as she went 15-40 up on the Raducanu serve with the 10th seed serving for the match but both were expertly saved by the Brit who closed out a 6-0 6-2 win in just an hour, halving the number of games she dropped to Williams. It was another impressive serving performance from the Brit, hitting five aces and making 74 percent of her first serves.

It was the perfect victory to back up her stunning performance against Williams on Tuesday night, a match the teenager said was a “complete gift” given everything the 40-year-old has achieved in the sport, as well as her upcoming retirement.

Raducanu will now face American No 1 Jessica Pegula in the third round – yet another first-time opponent for the teenager. The world No 8 is enjoying a standout season, sitting as third in the race to the year-end finals and top in the doubles race alongside partner Coco Gauff.