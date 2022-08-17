Emma Raducanu compares ‘dramatic’ win over icon Serena Williams with US Open title

“I think I played a really good match but to play Serena here, I was nervous form the first point to the last,” she added “Maybe it didn’t look like that but when you’re playing such a champion like her, you never know when she’s going to just blow you off the court and fight.

“You let off a little bit and she is right back in, I was 4-1 up in the first set and then I got broken and the crowd got involved but it was just amazing to share a court with such a legend. I think the way she has dominated the game of tennis, the way she has held herself over the many years, I think anyone can draw inspiration for her – myself included.

“I can remember my first memory of watching her play live at Wimbledon, a day out with my first coach – we were just watching her and she was so dominant. Just watching her, she probably has the best serve ever and the greatest player of all time. Just sharing the court with her, I was really pleased. It was such an honor.

“Tonight was a match in my eyes, to be able to play the greatest of all time – who knows how many more opportunities we will get to share the court. I think it’s amazing how our careers have overlapped and I was thinking to myself ‘this is a complete gift, you are sharing the court with the best of all time. Make the most out of it, in the rest of your career you’re going to remember playing Serena Williams’.”