Evil West Has Been Delayed To November

Evil West, the supernatural Wild West action game from Shadow Warrior 2 developer Flying Wild Hog, has been delayed by another two months. First announced at the 2020 Game Awards for a 2021 release, the game was first delayed to September 2022, and has now been pushed back again with a new release date of November 22, 2022.
The delay was announced via an image on Twitter, with the developers citing the pressures of developing across five platforms and multiple console generations as a reason for the delay. Evil West is intended for release on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.