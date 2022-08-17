Foxconn sees ‘upgrade in govt efficiency’ in India, improved biz environment

Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn. Photo : ET Now Digital

Apple contract manufacturer Foxconn said it will expand operations in India amid an improvement in the overall business environment and an “upgrade in government efficiency”. Chairman Young Liu of the company made the comments, highlighting the importance of the Indian market to the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer amid tensions with China.

“We think India will play a very important role in the future. So, overall, I think our development in India, I see it actively heading in a positive direction – that is, it is going to get better and better,” Liu said during Foxconn’s second-quarter earnings call last week.

Liu further said that his group’s development in India will be actively expanding.

The chairman of the Foxconn Technology Group met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MietY) and apprised them of the company’s plans for manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) and expanding the production of electronics and semiconductors.

Foxconn’s EV manufacturing arm, Foxtron, is planning to set up manufacturing plants at various locations in South East Asia such as India, Vietnam and Indonesia. The company did not have any plans of entering the EV market in India earlier; however, the rising demand prompted the company to change its plans.

Foxconn is building another facility near the Foxconn Hon Hai facility near Chennai that makes phones for Apple, Xiaomi and other electronic brands.

Apple’s India business nearly doubled during the second quarter of the current financial year. The company already has three manufacturing sites in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh where it manufactures iPhones. Foxconn’s India entity Bharat FIH has filed for an IPO. The company plans to manufacture display panels and semiconductor chips in partnership with Vedanta.

Foxconn’s increased commitment to India comes at a time when Taiwan is boosting efforts to further relations with other countries in the face of renewed Chinese aggression in the aftermath of a recent visit of the Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and a US congressional delegation that she led to Taipei.