Global cloud infrastructure services spending reaches US$55 billion in Q2 2022

Spending on cloud infrastructure services reached nearly US$55 billion in the second quarter of 2022 with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud leading the way.

Each of the big three cloud hyperscalers increased their worldwide cloud services market share year over year in the second quarter of 2022, according to new data from IT market research firm Synergy Research Group.

“While there has been a lot of hand-wringing in some circles over the impact of global economic and political issues on company performance, the fact is that the cloud market remains in good health,” said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group, in an email to CRN US.

The global cloud infrastructure services market—which includes Platform as-a-service (PaaS), Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS) and hosted private cloud services—hit $54.7 billion in Q2 2022, with 12-month revenues reaching $205 billion, according to Synergy Research Group.

The $54.7 billion represents 29 percent growth compared to second quarter 2021.

Amazon, Microsoft and Google own 65 percent share

Amazon, Microsoft and Google combined for 65 percent of the worldwide cloud services market share in the second quarter of 2022, up from 61 percent year over year.

“Amazon had a particularly strong quarter and bumped up its worldwide market share by a full percentage point. Google also nudged up its market share,” Dinsdale said.

Had exchange rates remained constant over the last year, Synergy said the cloud growth rate would have been about 6 percentage points higher.

Following the big three, China’s largest cloud provider Alibaba ranked fourth in cloud market share in Q2 2022, followed by the combined IBM and Kyndryl.

Salesforce and Tencent tied for sixth place at 3 percent market share, then Oracle at 2 percent share.

Other large vendors who won approximately 1 percent share of the market include Baidu, China Telecom, China Unicom, Huawei, Fujitsu, NTT, Snowflake, SAP and Rackspace.

CRN US breaks down Synergy’s market share data for the top five cloud providers on a worldwide basis for the second quarter of 2022, as well as the company’s market share for second quarter 2021 and 2020.

No. 5: IBM (Kyndryl)

Q2 2022 market share: 4 percent

Q2 2021 market share: 4 percent

Q2 2020 market share: 5 percent

Kyndryl is the former managed infrastructure business of IBM that was spun out of IBM in November, although Synergy still counts IBM and Kyndryl cloud services revenue together as the two are still somewhat intertwined.

IBM/Kyndryl won approximately 4 percent of the cloud infrastructure services market in the second quarter of 2022, taking the No. 5 ranking spot on a worldwide basis.

IBM’s cloud market share has been slowly declining over the past four years. For example, in second quarter 2018, the company’s worldwide cloud services market share was around 7 percent.

When Kyndryl spun out of Big Blue less than a year ago, it became a global solution provider with about 90,000 employees and $19 billion in revenue. The company has since formed strategic partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

No. 4: Alibaba

Q2 2022 market share: 5 percent

Q2 2021 market share: 5 percent

Q2 2020 market share: 5 percent

Alibaba Cloud is the leader in cloud computing and services in China, a country that’s seen its cloud infrastructure services market continuing to grow in 2022.

Due to its stranglehold in the large Chinese market—besting the likes of Huawei and Tencent Cloud—Alibaba ranks No. 4 in worldwide cloud services with 5 percent market share.

China-based Alibaba’s cloud market share has been sitting at roughly 5 percent share since 2018.

Although Alibaba has yet to gain cloud traction in North America, it continues to win momentum in emerging markets in Asia such as Malaysia and Indonesia.

No. 3: Google

Q2 2022 market share: 10 percent

Q2 2021 market share: 9 percent

Q2 2020 market share: 8 percent

Google Cloud continues to win more global market share in the cloud computing industry thanks to the efforts of CEO Thomas Kurian.

Google Cloud won 10 percent of the cloud infrastructure services market in the second quarter of 2022, ranking third place overall.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based company has been increasing its global market share by a whole percentage point year after year.

For its recent second fiscal quarter, Google Cloud generated $6.28 billion in cloud sales, representing an increase of 35 percent year over year, compared to $4.63 billion in second quarter 2021.

Google Cloud is now increasing sales much faster than its parent company Alphabet, who grew revenue by 13 percent year over year in the second quarter to $69.7 billion.

No. 2: Microsoft Azure

Q2 2022 market share: 21 percent

Q2 2021 market share: 19 percent

Q2 2020 market share: 17 percent

The longtime No. 2 cloud computing giant is increasing its global market share year after year as it continues to nip at the heels of AWS.

Led by its public cloud Azure business, Microsoft won second place in the global cloud infrastructure services market by winning 21 percent share in the second quarter.

The Redmond, Wash.-based worldwide software leader has grown its market share from approximately 14 percent share in second quarter 2018 to now 21 percent share.

For its recent second fiscal quarter, Microsoft reported total cloud sales of $25 billion, up 28 percent year over year, although it does not disclose specific Azure revenue dollars.

No. 1: AWS

Q2 2022 market share: 34 percent

Q2 2021 market share: 33 percent

Q2 2020 market share: 33 percent

Amazon Web Services is a cloud computing pioneer and the longtime world leader in cloud services.

Seattle-based AWS won the gold medal for the worldwide market share leader in the second quarter of 2022 at 34 percent share.

Even with such a large gap between AWS and its competitors, AWS was able to increase its market share by 1-percentage point to 34 percent share in second quarter 2022, compared to 33 percent share in second quarter 2021.

For its recent second fiscal quarter, AWS generated cloud sales of $19.74 billion, representing an increase of 33 percent year over year compared to $14.8 billion.

AWS is growing at a faster rate than its parent company Amazon, who generated $121 billion in total sales during the second quarter, representing 7 percent year over year growth.

