Hailey Bieber Reflects On Effort And Challenges In Her Marriage With Justin Bieber As Their Anniversary Approaches

Next month, Hailey and Justin Bieber will be celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. And now, Hailey’s opening up about the realities of marriage.
In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Hailey talked about the effort she and Justin put into their marriage, as well as the hardships they’ve faced so far.
Ever since they tied the knot in September 2018, Hailey said Justin is always the person she’s excited to come home to. She credits that feeling to the work they’ve put into their relationship.
“And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides,” Hailey told Harper’s Bazaar. “At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.”
“And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”
She also talked about their recent health scares and how it gave new meaning to the vow, “For better or for worse.” Back in April, Hailey revealed she was hospitalized in March for a transient ischemic attack, commonly known as a mini-stroke.
Following her recovery, her husband was diagnosed with a viral infection known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In June, he shared his diagnosis along with the devastating effects its had on his body, including paralysis of half his face.
Hailey admitted you don’t truly know the challenges that will come your way in a marriage until you’re in one. But no matter what comes their way, they plan to figure them out together.
“I just think life is changing all the time,” Hailey said. “Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues.”
“You have to figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say, ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”
