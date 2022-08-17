Heat pump fury: UK rollout ‘dead in the water’ as Britons can’t afford expensive switch

As Britons face the worst impact of a global fossil fuel energy crisis aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Government is scrambling to end its reliance on foreign oil and gas. One of their strategies includes a plan to phase out gas boilers and replace them with energy-efficient heat pumps. However, as the cost of living crisis worsens, and energy bills are set to reach a rumoured £4,266 in January 2023, experts slammed the Government’s heat pump strategy.

While energy efficient, heat pumps are prohibitively expensive for many households, even with support from the Government’s £5,000 Boiler Upgrade subsidy.

Claiming the strategy is “now dead in the water”, industry body Energy and Utilities Alliance (EUA) Chief Executive Mike Foster slammed the Government for being out of touch with the public.

He said: “Research dictates a quarter of UK households across the UK have no savings, with some areas like the West Midlands at 42 percent.

“To continue to have a policy that asks people in the middle of an energy crisis to fit a heat pump costing as much as £10,000 is frankly perverse.