In House Of The Dragon, The Targaryens Have Peaked And Are About To Crash To The Ground

When Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon debuts on HBO Max on August 21, viewers will be reintroduced to the Targaryen family. However, this will be a far-different group of Targaryen’s than the two (technically three) members we saw in Game of Thrones.
Game of Thrones fans know Daenerys and Rhaegar Targaryen (we’re leaving out the third member for this discussion), when the family was at their lowest point. “The Mad King” Aerys had been killed by Jaime Lannister, and the Targaryens were hunted down with Rhaegar and Elia being murdered, along with their children Rhaenry and Aegon. So what are the Targaryens like in House of the Dragon?