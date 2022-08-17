Joe Biden Enacts Legislation on the Environment, Taxes, and Health — Transcontinental Times

UNITED STATES: The law includes provisions to fulfil decades-old congressional commitments to lower the cost of prescription medications.

The $3.5 trillion programme that Democrats originally envisioned has a smaller budget in the final version.

The plan, a centerpiece of Biden’s agenda, might give momentum before the mid-term elections. The outcome of the November election will determine whether Biden’s Democrats retain control of Congress for another two years.

– Advertisement –

The bill was lauded by Joe Biden as the “last component” of his domestic agenda as he signed it on Tuesday. The package includes $375 billion in investments to combat climate change, the largest federal expenditure in the field ever. According to a Climate Action Tracker analysis, the law will “not a lot, but not insignificantly either,” cut future global warming.

According to a study by the consultancy Rhodium Group, it is expected to reduce US emissions by up to 44% by 2030 compared to the current US trajectory, which would reduce emissions by up to 35%.

Analysis: The size of the global warming threat is obscured by the US climate victory.

Background: What is the inflation rate and why are prices rising?

Biden is enacting laws, but is he winning over people’s hearts?

– Advertisement –

The law offers tax incentives for businesses to invest in renewable energy and refunds for people who buy electric cars or make investments in energy-efficient home modifications, but it does not mandate that businesses reduce their emissions.

In a significant development, the package also enables the government to bargain for lower costs for some prescription drugs covered by Medicare, the government’s health insurance programme for people over 65.

– Advertisement –

According to projections from the impartial Congressional Budget Office, it will save hundreds of billions of dollars over the following ten years.

The plan was opposed by every Republican in Congress, Biden said on Tuesday, calling it a “historic event.”

However, Mitch McConnell, the head of the Republican Party in the Senate, claimed that the plan “means greater taxes, higher energy bills, and aggressive IRS [tax] audits.”

According to a study by the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a team of economists and data scientists at the University of Pennsylvania, despite being dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the package will have no discernible influence on inflation.

Democrats have vowed that the legislation will not result in any tax increases for people with incomes below $400,000 per year and that it will impose a minimum 15% tax on companies.

However, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that Americans making less than $400,000 per year would end up paying an additional $20 billion in taxes as a result of the act. For the Internal Revenue Service to hire tens of thousands of additional tax agents, the plan allocates nearly $46 billion.

In the last weeks, a number of ambitious ideas were dropped from the measure, including regulating the cost of the diabetes drug insulin and addressing a tax loophole for private equity corporations.

Some people were unhappy with the decision, including Trevor Milton, 21.

The Washington construction worker who was given the diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes when he was 12 years old spends roughly $210 a month on the insulin, he requires to help control his blood sugar levels.

Also Read: Joe Biden Announces Former US Kenyan Emissary as New Ambassador to Rwanda