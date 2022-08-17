‘King on Screen’ – New Documentary Focuses on Over 80 Stephen King Movies and TV Shows!

Yellow Veil Pictures have acquired world sales rights to Daphné Baiwir’s feature documentary King on Screen, BD has learned. The documentary, approved by Stephen King, will premiere at Fantastic Fest in September, with more festivals to be announced throughout the fall.

“In 1976, Brian de Palma directed Carrie, the first novel and adaptation of Stephen King’s work. Since then, more than 50 directors have adapted the master of horror’s books, in more than 80 films and series, making him now the most adapted author still alive in the world.

“King on Screen features an inside look with the majority of directors who have adapted Stephen King’s work for screen, showcasing the unique relationship as they reimagine his work for film. The documentary, which interviews the lion’s share of the filmmakers who have adapted his work to screen, includes Frank Darabont, Mick Garris, Mike Flanagan, Greg Nicotero and more.

“Directed by Daphné Baiwir (The Rebellious Olivia de Havilland), King on Screen is an intimate look at the unique relationship between Stephen King’s vast body of work and the directors famous for reimagining it for the screen.”



The documentary is produced by Sebastien Cruz for Les Films de la Plage, Jean-Yves Roubin for Frakas Productions and Zoe Salmon for Mr Salmon Films, with the participation of OCS.



Hugues Barbier, Co-Founder from YVP said: “King on Screen gives a great insight in the mind of the filmmakers adapting King’s work, and Daphné did an incredible job capturing the essence of the process. We are really excited to bring Daphné’s vision to Fantastic Fest and its crowd of film connoisseurs.”

Filmmaker Daphné Baiwir said: “I’m so glad we managed to gather such stellar names for King on Screen, who gave such insight into King’s work and its journey to the big screen. With illustrious directors and the celebrated actors who collaborated with us to recreate some of the iconic look and situations of King’s adaptations as an introduction to the documentary including Jeffrey DeMunn, James Caan, Tim Curry, Amy Irving, Dee Wallace and Carel Struycken, the experience was unbelievable!”