Categories
Business

Knoxville concerts 2022 include Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, Joan Jett

The Scruffy City is welcoming some of the biggest names in music and comedy this fall. 

Country superstars Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, pop star Carly Rae Jepsen, gospel legend Mavis Staples, R&B giant Brian McKnight, hip-hop group Eastside Boyz and rock star Joan Jett have upcoming concerts in Knoxville and across the region in places like Asheville and Bristol. 

Comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Katt Williams also will stop by to bring the laughs. 

TICKETSMARTER:Purchase your tickets here

FULL CONCERT CALENDAR:Knoxville concerts we’re looking forward to in 2022

Switchfoot

In this June 30, 2016 photo, Drew Shirley, from left, Jerome Fontamillas, Jon Foreman, Tim Foreman and Chad Butler of Switchfoot pose for a portrait at Savant Studios in Los Angeles.

Sept. 3 – The Orange Peel in Asheville

Since the band’s 2003 breakthrough album “The Beautiful Letdown,” alternative rock band Switchfoot has sold 10 million albums worldwide and earned several radio hits. Their latest album, “Interrobang,” was released last year.

Tickets: $35-$40

Showtime: 8 p.m.

Beatles vs. Stones A Musical Showdown

Sept. 4 – Bijou Theatre

It’s the greatest show that never was. The Rolling Stones and The Beatles will rock out in an epic British battle of the bands at the Bijou Theatre. Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show will perform the biggest hits and some of the deep cuts by the two legendary rock bands.

These aren’t your average tribute bands. Both have decades of experience and the Los Angeles Times called the touring show “the most unique tribute show in decades.”

Tickets: $48-$58

Show: 7 p.m.

Clint Black, Joan Jett, Brian McKnight and more

Sept. 9-18 – Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park

The lineup for the 102nd Tennessee Valley Fair is stacked with big names like country artist Clint Black, rock band Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, R&B artist Brian McKnight, and even Bret Michaels from Poison.

The 10-day fair will have eight headlining acts performing at the Homer Hamilton Amphitheater in Chilhowee Park. Concertgoers must buy a fair ticket to enter the fairgrounds.

Concert tickets: $15-$100

Fair tickets: $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and children 5 and older.  

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.