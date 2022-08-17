Knoxville concerts 2022 include Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, Joan Jett

The Scruffy City is welcoming some of the biggest names in music and comedy this fall.

Country superstars Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, pop star Carly Rae Jepsen, gospel legend Mavis Staples, R&B giant Brian McKnight, hip-hop group Eastside Boyz and rock star Joan Jett have upcoming concerts in Knoxville and across the region in places like Asheville and Bristol.

Comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Katt Williams also will stop by to bring the laughs.

Switchfoot

Sept. 3 – The Orange Peel in Asheville

Since the band’s 2003 breakthrough album “The Beautiful Letdown,” alternative rock band Switchfoot has sold 10 million albums worldwide and earned several radio hits. Their latest album, “Interrobang,” was released last year.

Tickets: $35-$40

Showtime: 8 p.m.

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown

Sept. 4 – Bijou Theatre

It’s the greatest show that never was. The Rolling Stones and The Beatles will rock out in an epic British battle of the bands at the Bijou Theatre. Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show will perform the biggest hits and some of the deep cuts by the two legendary rock bands.

These aren’t your average tribute bands. Both have decades of experience and the Los Angeles Times called the touring show “the most unique tribute show in decades.”

Tickets: $48-$58

Show: 7 p.m.

Clint Black, Joan Jett, Brian McKnight and more

Sept. 9-18 – Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park

The lineup for the 102nd Tennessee Valley Fair is stacked with big names like country artist Clint Black, rock band Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, R&B artist Brian McKnight, and even Bret Michaels from Poison.

The 10-day fair will have eight headlining acts performing at the Homer Hamilton Amphitheater in Chilhowee Park. Concertgoers must buy a fair ticket to enter the fairgrounds.

Concert tickets: $15-$100

Fair tickets: $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and children 5 and older.

Amanda Shires

Sept. 11 – Bijou Theatre

The country/folk singer-songwriter is on tour for one of her most raw and emotional albums yet. “Take It Like a Man” is Shires’ seventh solo album and was released in July. The album helped the Grammy winner reclaim her voice and rediscover her joy of music following tough experiences with the industry and a rough patch in her marriage to musician Jason Isbell.

“Glam country” artist Honey Harper will be the opening act.

Tickets: $25-$35

Showtime: 7:30 p.m.

Katt Williams

Sept. 16 – Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

Comedian and Emmy winner Katt Williams is bringing his latest comedy tour to Knoxville. Williams released Netflix special “World War III” earlier this year, which features his unique take on conspiracy theories. Also known for his starring roles in television and film, Williams has a career spanning more than 30 years.

Tickets: $59+

Showtime: 8 p.m.

3 Doors Down

Sept. 17 – Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee

Known for hits like “Here Without You,” “Kryptonite,” and “When I’m Gone,” the rock band will perform a pre-race concert prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Tickets: $42+

Showtime: 5:30 p.m.

Jake Blount

Sept. 17 – Boyd’s Jig & Reel

Jake Blount is a scholar of Black music and a multi-instrumentalist who highlights the traditional African-American influence in bluegrass, folk, and American genres.

His album “Spider Tales” was named one of best albums of 2020 by several outlets, including NPR. His latest effort, “The New Faith,” will be released in September.

Attendees must be 21 or older.

Tickets: No cover charge

Showtime: 9 p.m.

The War on Drugs

Sept. 27 – The Mill & Mine

The indie rock band released their fifth album, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” to critical acclaim in 2021. The Mill & Mine is just one stop on their extensive worldwide tour, which kicked off in January.

Tickets: $46

Showtime: 8 p.m.

Greta Van Fleet

Sept. 28 – Thompson-Boling Arena

The Grammy-winning rock band released its No. 1 sophomore album, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate,” last year and is embarking on the second leg of the “Dreams in Gold” tour.

Tickets: $43.50+

Showtime: 7 p.m.

Morgan Wallen & Jason Aldean

Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 – Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee

East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen and country music superstar Jason Aldean will headline the Country Thunder concert at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Travis Tritt, Lauren Alaina, Kameron Marlowe, and others are scheduled to perform.

Tickets: $160+ for the weekend

Carly Rae Jepsen

Oct. 4 – Tennessee Theatre

The Canadian singer-songwriter shot to fame in 2012 with her massive hit “Call Me Maybe” and is set to release her fifth studio album, “The Loneliest Time,” in October.

She will stop in Knoxville ahead of its release as part of “The Not So Nice” tour. Alternative pop singer Empress Of is scheduled to open.

Tickets: $30.50-$60.50

Showtime: 8 p.m.

Keith Urban

Oct. 14 — Thompson-Boling Arena

Country superstar Keith Urban’s “Speed of Now” world tour is making a brief stop in Knoxville. It’s his first tour in nearly four years and features many of his 24 No. 1 hits.

Ingrid Andress and Tyler Hubbard are scheduled special guests.

Tickets: $29.50+

Showtime: 7 p.m.

Steve Martin & Martin Short

Oct. 14 – Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

Witness two comedy masters at work. Award-winning performers Steve Martin and Martin Short have taken their long-lasting friendship and undeniable chemistry on the road in a tour that is full of rapid-fire jokes that mock Hollywood, celebrity culture and each other (out of love, of course).

The legendary duo’s friendship began in the 1980s while filming “Three Amigos.” They currently star in the hit Hulu mystery-comedy series, “Only Murders in the Building.”

Tickets: $63+

Showtime: 8 p.m.

Knoxville Jazz Orchestra with Eric Reed

Oct. 18 – Bijou Theatre

The Knoxville Jazz Orchestra welcomes renowned pianist Eric Reed, and they’ll perform the works of two jazz giants, Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.

Tickets: $19-$42

Showtime: 8 p.m.

King’s X

Oct. 20 — The Concourse

The rock band releases its 13th album in September, the first in 14 years. King’s X has been making music for over 40 years and developed a unique sound by fusing multiple genres like progressive metal, funk, soul, gospel and blues.

Their music has influenced other musical acts like Pearl Jam and The Smashing Pumpkins. Must be 18 or older to enter.

Tickets: $20, plus service fee

Showtime: 8 p.m.

Mavis Staples

Oct. 20 – Bijou Theatre

Gospel and R&B legend and civil rights activist Mavis Staples is 83 and still has more work to do. The Grammy-winning artist — she won another one earlier this year — will be at the Bijou Theatre off the heels of her 13th album. “Carry Me Home” is a collaboration with Levon Helm that was recorded live back in 2011.

Once named among the “100 Greatest Singers of all Time” by Rolling Stone, Staples is an icon whose music has been enjoyed by generations.

Tickets: $50-$75

Showtime: 6:30 p.m.

Jerry Seinfeld

Oct. 21 – Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

The man behind one of the greatest television shows of all time is bringing his famous stand-up routine to Knoxville. His recent work includes Netflix comedy specials, a book analyzing all the jokes he’s performed since 1975 and an upcoming film project about the Pop-Tart, titled “Unfrosted.”

Seinfeld was originally scheduled to perform in April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets bought for the original show will still be valid for Oct. 21.

Tickets: $50+

Showtime: 7 p.m.

The East Side Boyz & Dem Franchize Boyz

Oct. 22 – The Concourse

The two hip-hop groups will headline the “Back to the Old School Homecoming Bash” at The Concourse. The East Side Boyz will perform hits like “Get Low” and you can expect Dem Franchize Boyz to perform “Lean Wit It,” among other hits.

Meet and greet tickets will be $40 for one act and $50 for both. Must be 18 or older to enter.

Tickets: $20-$50

Showtime: 9 p.m.

Flatland Cavalry

Oct. 28 – The Mill & Mine

The Texas-based country band is trotting across the U.S. delighting audiences with its blend of country, folk and Americana music. Their latest album, “Far Out West Sessions,” features acoustic versions of their 2021 record, “Welcome to Countryland.”

Tickets: $22-$25

Showtime: 8 p.m.

Straight No Chaser

Oct. 28 – Tennessee Theatre

Fans and new listeners of a cappella music can enjoy the captivating stylings of Straight No Chaser. The nine-man group has earned one billion streams on Pandora, over 71 million YouTube views, and sold more than two million albums worldwide.

Tickets: $25-$67.50

Showtime: 8 p.m.

Swan Lake

Oct. 30 – Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

Choreographed by Nadezhda Kalinina, the World Ballet Series presents classic ballet “Swan Lake,” which tells the story of a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer’s curse. The production will feature hand-painted sets and more than 150 hand-sewn costumes.

Tickets: $45-$115

Showtime: 6 p.m.

Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence

Nov. 10 – Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

Two country music greats are teaming up to co-headline a tour for the second time this year. Walker and Lawrence will perform their biggest hits sharing a singular band. Lawrence is known for No. 1 songs like “Time Marches On” and “Alibis,” and Walker’s latest single is “Catching Up with an Ol’ Memory.”

Tickets: $37-$122

Showtime: 7:30 p.m.

Disney on Ice

Nov. 10-13 – Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

Join Mickey and friends from “Frozen,” “Finding Dory,” Toy Story,” The Lion King,” and other popular Disney characters as they come alive on ice. There will be eight performances.

Tickets: $22+

Dear Evan Hansen

Nov. 15-20 – Tennessee Theatre

The winner of six Tony Awards, including best musical, will have eight performances in Knoxville. “Dear Evan Hansen” tells the profound story of a high senior with social anxiety who takes extreme measures to develop meaningful connections.

Tickets will be on presale for subscribers until Aug. 14. Tickets for the general public will be available Aug. 15.

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Nov. 18 – The Mill & Mine

Formed in 2014, this Atlanta-based tribute band has developed a reputation across the country and abroad for giving fans an authentic Fleetwood Mac experience. Must be 18 or older to attend.

Tickets: $22-$25

Showtime: 8 p.m.