Loeb & Loeb on Why Now Is the Time for In-House Web3 Expertise | Legaltech News

The last year has consisted of a smattering of law firms, both big and small, buying and leasing plots in the metaverse, oftentimes following their clients’ leads.

Now, multiservice law firm Loeb & Loeb has taken Web3 initiatives a step further by creating the role of a Web3 Manager, specifically meant to educate the firm’s attorneys on the fast-evolving technologies like the blockchain and the metaverse. The pioneering position is held by Gian Pastore, who previously worked in the field of blockchain technology and digital assets outside the legal market.