LOTR Movies Climb Amazon Top 10 Chart

The Amazon Top 10 chart has tracked a major rise in streams of several original Lord of the Rings movies ahead of the release of the new Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The original Lord of the Rings trilogy, which comprises The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King, were helmed by Peter Jackson and adapted from the legendary fantasy works J.R.R. Tolkien. Nearly a decade after the trilogy concluded, Jackson struck gold yet again with his adaptation of Tolkien’s prequel The Hobbit, which was split into the entries An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug, and The Battle of the Five Armies. However, the Hobbit films were not as well-received as the critically acclaimed and universally beloved Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The Rings of Power, which premieres on Prime Video on September 1, is the latest entry in the franchise. Adapted from the appendices of Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books, it will take place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, years before the events of The Hobbit. The show’s wide-ranging ensemble cast includes several returning Lord of the Rings characters in a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), as well as several new characters from Tolkien’s work never before seen in live-action.

Now, some of the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies have crept back onto the charts ahead of the Rings of Power premiere, according to FlixPatrol. They are the earlier titles in their respective trilogies, which would certainly seem to imply that viewers are attempting a binge of the franchise in order to properly prepare. The current listing shows The Two Towers seated at #9, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey at #5, and The Fellowship of the Ring all the way up at #3.

With two weeks to go until The Rings of Power release date, it is likely that Lord of the Rings binge-watchers will send the current charted movies even higher. There’s also the distinct possibility that all six Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies will be on the chart before too long. Currently, they are competing with Ron Howard’s new thriller Thirteen Lives, the Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock adventure rom-com The Lost City, and a slate of 2021 titles including House of Gucci, Licorice Pizza, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, and the Daniel Craig James Bond film No Time to Die.





This new resurgence of interest in Lord of the Rings may imply a very healthy future for The Rings of Power. While the show will have to rack up an enormous amount of viewers to make up for its record price tag, these new rankings certainly indicate that the interest for the project is high amongst the core Prime Video audience. It has never done anyone well to bet against the Middle-Earth saga, and it seems like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 may well be the first of many.

Source: FlixPatrol