Man Utd transfer news: Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer among targets

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of taking Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic on loan.

United are looking at a number of attacking options with two weeks of the transfer window to go, and Pulisic has emerged as a player of interest.

The USA captain, who was signed for £57.6m from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019, has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea and is keen to get more minutes ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The 23-year-old has been used off the bench in Chelsea’s two Premier League games since the start of the new campaign, and started just 13 Premier League matches last season.

Chelsea are also pursuing a move for Everton winger Anthony Gordon, which would likely reduce his game time further.

United have made an initial approach for PSV forward Cody Gakpo, but any move for him is likely to have to wait until after the Dutch club’s Champions League qualifier with Rangers is concluded next Wednesday.

Sommer a goalkeeper target for Man Utd

Image:

Borrussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer





United are also interested in Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

The club are looking for a goalkeeper to provide competition for first-choice David de Gea, who made two glaring errors leading to goals in the 4-0 defeat at Brentford, and reserve option Tom Heaton.

There is a feeling, however, that Sommer, who has a contract until 2025, would want to be a No 1 amid reported interest from two other Premier League clubs.

The 33-year-old, who has 74 international caps for Switzerland, was part of the team which reached the quarter-finals of last summer’s Euros, defeating France in the last 16.

Man Utd look at Caicedo, Casemiro | Rabiot deal unlikely

Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo – but a deal for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot is now increasingly unlikely.

Real Madrid’s Casemiro is another name that has been discussed, but there has been no formal offer at this stage. One source has told Sky Sports News that United have held talks with Real.

The club have not been able to meet Rabiot’s wage demands after a broad agreement had been reached with Juventus on a £15m fee.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Moises Caicedo scored against Manchester United last season



With a little over two weeks to go in the transfer window, United are looking at other midfield options – and Caicedo is in their sights.

Brighton have no intention of selling but United are expected to make an offer. The 20-year-old Ecuador international impressed in Brighton’s 2-1 opening-weekend win at Old Trafford as Graham Potter’s side handed new United boss Erik ten Hag defeat in his first game in charge.

Caicedo only made his Premier League debut for Brighton at Arsenal in April, but has become a first-team regular for Potter having started their last 10 league games and has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the club.

United are long-term admirers of Caicedo – they were looking at signing him when he joined Brighton from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle in February 2021.