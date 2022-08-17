Meghan was left disappointed over failure to modernise royal family, royal expert claims





Meghan and Harry stepped down from full-time royal duties in February 2020. Since leaving, the couple have set up their charitable organisation Archewell and have taken on a number of causes.

The Sussex’s will head to the UK in September for charitable events such as WellChild Awards and the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go. Now, royal expert Angela Levin claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “trying to create an alternative, woke Royal Family”, and was left disappointed for failing to “modernise the Royal Family”. The commentator suggested to FEMAIL: “I’ve thought for a long time that Harry and Meghan are trying to create an alternative woke royal family, the grandeur and the pomp and circumstance that surrounds them. “When they went to America, when they went to the United Nations, and not just as somebody who’s interested and curious and one of us but with good credentials. They are people who are very determined to show that their way is the best way.”

It comes as Meghan placed second in a poll of US Democrat voters asked who they want to run for President. According to the Democracy Institute/Express.co.uk tracker poll, which surveyed 1,500 likely American voters between August 2 and 4, 2022, Michelle Obama was the preferred candidate at 41 percent. Meghan was clear in second with 19 percent, even though she has not formally entered politics. READ MORE: Royal Family LIVE: Harry & Meghan reunion with William & Kate on cards

This week, Meghan and Harry said they were “humbled and incredibly honoured” after receiving an award for their impactful charitable work. The Sussex’s and their Archewell Foundation were acknowledged by the Human First Coalition for their efforts in supporting Afghans in the wake of the return of the Taliban to power. Attending the New York City awards ceremony on their behalf, Archewell Foundation Executive Director, James Holt, headed onto the stage to accept their Partner Organisation award. The couple received recognition for their life-changing work helping Afghan refugees as well as providing “generous financial support” to the Human First Coalition.

Harry and Meghan are set to return to the UK in September to support charitable organisations. On September 5, the Duke and Duchess will travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, where Meghan will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony. The couple will then head to Germany for an event to commemorate a year until the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8, where Harry will deliver a speech. It is the first time the couple will be in the UK since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.