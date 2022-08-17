Millions of older people are loneliest in summer – as loved ones visit less

And with the country experiencing record temperatures this summer, 43 percent are also struggling in the heat, which can cause them to become more isolated from their family and friends.

It also emerged over half (57 percent) think people talk more about loneliness in older people during winter than the summer months – but nearly two-thirds (62 percent) believe isolation during the warmest time of year is just as big an issue.

The research was commissioned by Specsavers Home Visits, to support its #GenerationWOW campaign, which aims to give older people a platform to pass on their skills and life experience to others.

Katie James, a director and optometrist for the service, which offers free at-home eye tests for those who are eligible, said: “During the summer months when people typically have more plans, it’s easy to forget older people may be missing out on valuable interaction with loved ones as a result.

“The research has shown there is a hidden issue around loneliness in older people during this period.

“And with the days being longer, no doubt it can often feel quite a lonely time for many.”

The study also found 62 percent of those polled believe people popping around is a lifeline when they are feeling secluded in the summer.

And nearly half (47 percent) have tried joining social clubs – either locally or online – to curb their solitude.

But 22 percent are homebound for long periods in the summer as they struggle to fill the days, even if they would normally be able to leave the house alone.