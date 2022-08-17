More bus cubes added to Rochester bus stops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, city and state officials gathered at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Portland Avenue to celebrate the installation of fiberglass bus stop cubes.

The installation project began as a collaboration between Reconnect Rochester and city officials. According to Reconnect Rochester, 23 percent of Rochester households rely on public transportation.

Officials believe that people who use the buses — especially those who are elderly, disabled, or have children — should have a comfortable and respectable place to sit while waiting for the bus.

“Seating at bus stops not only supports the basic needs of people who rely on RTS bus service, it also

encourages more people to use public transportation by improving the experience,” Mary Staropoli, interim executive director of Reconnect Rochester, said in a statement.

The first round of cubes started being installed in late 2020 — on Wednesday, 23 cubes were installed on Portland Avenue, Hudson Avenue, Lake Avenue, and St. Paul Steet — bringing the grand total of bus cubes to 54 throughout the city.