“Now we need another episode written by @ericcolsen this season.” (sic)

Daniela’s previous directing effort was a team-up with Marty Deeks star Eric Christian Olsen, who wrote last year’s episode Live Free or Die Standing.

Now the cast is starting to step into production roles for the series, NCIS: LA could feature another mission penned by Eric later next season.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premieres Sunday, October 9 on CBS in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.