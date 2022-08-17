New Sniper Rifles coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 spotted in new trailer & screenshots

Call of Duty players can grab some exclusive benefits just by pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2, so here’s everything included with the pre-order, including early access, skins, as well as the leaked villain Operator bundle.

Modern Warfare 2 draws ever closer, bringing a globe-trotting campaign, multiplayer, Warzone 2, and the leaked DMZ mode. While campaign gameplay has been revealed, we need to wait until September 15 to see everything multiplayer and Warzone 2 have to offer.

In the meantime, pre-orders are live, offering players a ton of exclusive benefits such as Warzone skins and early access. Here’s every confirmed pre-order bonus for Modern Warfare 2, including the leaked Operator bundle still to be announced.

Early access to Modern Warfare 2 beta with pre-order

Modern Warfare 2’s open beta goes live for PlayStation players on September 16, and everyone else on September 22. But, only those who have digitally pre-ordered will be able to access the beta for the first two days of each weekend.

You can check out all of the dates below:

PlayStation Early Access Beta: September 16 – September 20

September 16 – September 20 PlayStation Open Beta: September 18 – September 20

September 18 – September 20 Crossplay (PlayStation, Xbox, & PC) Early Access Beta: September 22 – September 26

September 22 – September 26 Crossplay Open Beta: September 24 – September 26

But, if you were watching the CDL 2022 Championship Sunday live, check your emails in case you were given an early access code.

Early access to Modern Warfare 2 campaign with pre-order

Although it was leaked already, Activision officially confirmed that anyone who pre-orders Modern Warfare 2’s digital edition can play the campaign over a week before launch.

While Modern Warfare 2 arrives on October 28, anyone who has pre-ordered the game can access the full campaign on October 20.

Modern Warfare 2 pre-order skins

As another incentive, pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2’s digital edition will unlock the Final Judgement Bundle in both Vanguard and Warzone.

Here’s everything included in Warzone and Vanguard’s Final Judgement bundle:

Deathknell Lucas Skin

Bloodthirsty Automaton Blueprint

Death’s Judgement Calling Card

Underworldly Emblem

Devil’s Head Reticle

Night Stalk Sticker

I Look Intimidating Lucas Quip

Bloody Nose Lucas Quip

Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition pre-order bonuses

For those looking to get everything out of Modern Warfare 2 at launch, they can pre-order the Vault Edition which grants even more pre-order bonuses.

From the Call of Duty blog, here’s everything you get if you pre-order the Vault Edition:

All previously listed rewards.

Red Team 141: Four playable Multiplayer Operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — each wearing a special masked outfit, which will be available during the Open Beta.

Four playable Multiplayer Operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — each wearing a special masked outfit, which will be available during the Open Beta. FJX Cinder Weapon Vault: At Call of Duty: Next, we plan to share more details on this and the new Gunsmith, which will also be available during the Open Beta.

At Call of Duty: Next, we plan to share more details on this and the new Gunsmith, which will also be available during the Open Beta. Season One Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips: If you purchase the Vault Edition after Season One, the free Battle Pass and Tier Skips apply to the current season.

If you purchase the Vault Edition after Season One, the free Battle Pass and Tier Skips apply to the current season. Ghost Legacy Pack: 20+ free items celebrating the Task Force 141 icon, for Modern Warfare® (2019) and Warzone, unlocked upon pre-purchase.

Al-Asad Operator pre-order bonus leaks

According to leaks, classic Modern Warfare villain Al-Asad will arrive in Warzone and Vanguard as an Operator, and he’ll be free to players who pre-order Modern Warfare 2.

There’s no word on when Al-Asad will arrive in Warzone and Vanguard, but it’s likely in Season 5 along with all of the other leaked villain Operator bundles.

If you’ve pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 on Steam, be sure to check out how to ensure you get all of the pre-order bonuses.

Image Credit: Activision