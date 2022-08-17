Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis on the 45th anniversary of his death

Presley, who was married to the king of rock and roll, spoke to “Today” about her memories and time with him. Elvis died of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland home in Memphis. He was 42.

“Oh my gosh,” she said, “It’s a big week that’s for sure.”

She added, “Anything he wanted to do or wished to do as far as in life, I want to try to get that to happen. It’s a big responsibility.”

Presley was joined by over 30,000 fans for a candlelight vigil on Monday.