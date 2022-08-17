Rainbow Six Siege Operation Brutal Swarm’s reveal is coming soon

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Brutal Swarm, also known as Year 7 Season 3, will be revealed at the beginning of the Six Berlin Major tournament August 21, Ubisoft has announced. The company hasn’t officially provided much information about the multiplayer game’s next season reveal yet, but the latest teaser suggests it’s going to involve lots of tiny little drones.

The announcement will take place on the official Rainbow Six Twitch channel at 7:30am PST / 10:30am EST / 3:30pm BST / 4:30pm CEST, and that’s when we’ll get our first official look at Y7S3’s new operator.

Dataminers have, as is so often the case, already been busy sharing images and videos that purport to depict the new content in Brutal Swarm. Some of these have shown a fireable munition that releases a swarm of small drones, which then follow operators who get close. They will then report the rough position of that operator, and their relative distance, back to their owner every few seconds.

All of that, of course, is subject to change and to a high degree of scepticism. We’ll certainly get a clearer picture of what to expect when the official reveal takes place August 21. Usually, Ubisoft will open the Rainbow Six Siege test server up the day after the tournament, so it’s probable that you’ll be able to jump in to give things a spin August 22.