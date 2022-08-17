‘Raised eyebrows!’ Kate and William’s lavish new home questioned as ‘hardly norm’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly set to move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their three children. Princess Eugenie was also known to have previously had her eyes on the property.

However, reports suggest William and Kate are hoping to move to Windsor to be closer to the Queen and the Middleton family who live in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

The couple mainly resides at Kensington Palace in London.

They were also gifted Anmer Hall after they tied the knot in 2011 and Tam-Na-Ghar on the Queen’s Balmoral Estate.

But a potential move to the Royal County has led one expert to label the Cambridges’ move as “hardly the norm for regular folk”.

JUST IN: Prince Louis, George and Charlotte to relish ‘enrichment’ activities in their £17K new sch