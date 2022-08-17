‘Really tough!’ Richard E. Grant sparks concern with fans over ‘weird and unsettling’ post

“If there’s someone there you trust and can talk to about how you’re feeling please do and let them care for you throughout the experience.

“I wish you all the strength you need for today.”

It comes after the star’s wife, Joan Washington, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer two years ago, and died last year in September.

Writing in the Daily Mail about their life together, Grant said: “It’s an extraordinary phenomenon to be truly ‘seen’ and ‘known’ by another human, and in Joan, I found someone who innately did both.

“To have loved one another for almost four decades has been the ride of my lifetime.”

He revealed his late wife’s death on September 3, sharing a clip of the pair dancing to Only You.