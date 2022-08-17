Roger Allam The Sandman: Who does the Endeavour star play?

He told Bradford Zone: “I’ve never done any job for as long as Endeavour.

“I only agreed to do it for two years but I’ve stayed longer because there have always been reasons to do it, year by year, and it has been great developing one character over a long period of time, it’s something I’ve never done before.

“Of course, I’ll be very sad to say goodbye to Endeavour and that family – I’ve worked with Shaun [Evans] so closely and Anton Lesser, who I’ve known for many years.

“But it’s right that it should end, it can’t go on forever, and it will hopefully free up time to do other things.

“There have been various things that I haven’t been able to do because of Endeavour, so hopefully those kinds of jobs will still be around.”