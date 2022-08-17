Space weather: NASA warns of ‘machine-gun’ solar storm set to batter Earth for days

NASA experts have warned that a cluster of five solar storms will reach the Earth beginning tomorrow August 18th. A solar storm occurs when the Sun ejects powerful bursts of energy in the form of solar flares and coronal mass ejections. Consisting of a stream of electrical charges and magnetic fields, these storms can barrel towards the Earth at speeds of about three million miles per hour.

These space weather events can affect the Earth’s geomagnetic fields, causing effects that include the increased appearance of auroras in lower latitudes.

At the more powerful end of the spectrum, solar storms can disrupt radio waves, GPS communications, and can even knock down satellites.

According to space weather expert Dr Tamitha Skov, this solar storm cluster is no exception.

She tweeted: “The first in a succession of SIX solar storms is hitting Earth now! NASA/ CCMC’s Mary Aronne got this run spot on.

“NOAA/SWPC has the other five hitting in machine-gun fashion starting on the 18th.