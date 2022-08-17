Taylor Swift Was Almost Cast In A “Twilight” Movie But Ended Up Getting Turned Down By The Director

But unlike the rest of the world, she actually (almost) had the chance to be in one of the films!
According to director Chris Weitz, Taylor was nearly cast in The Twilight Saga: New Moon — but he had to turn her down.
“Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie — not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard,'” Chris explained.
He remembered the agent telling him, “‘She will be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner, or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.'”
While Chris initially considered the pitch, he says he had to say no, which he now completely regrets.
“The hardest thing for me was to be like, ‘The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything,'” Chris shared.
Looking back, Chris says he kicks himself because “I was like, ‘Wow, I could have been, like, hanging out with Taylor Swift, and maybe we could’ve been friends or something.'”
And not only does he feel like he cost himself a chance to hang out with Taylor Swift, but he also worries that she was annoyed about the situation.
“She must’ve just been like, ‘Who is this jerk who would say no?’ But sometimes, you make decisions and you go, ‘This is for the best of the film,'” Chris concluded.
Although a lot of fans would probably argue a Taylor cameo could have made the film even better, it’s safe to say the film was a huge hit, even without her star power.
