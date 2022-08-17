The Girl in the Mirror cast: Who is in the Netflix series?

The Girl in the Mirror is a new supernatural thriller coming to Netflix and it follows the aftermath of a bus crash. The only survivor of the accident is suffering from amnesia and she makes it her mission to find out what happened. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about who is in the cast.

Alma is the sole survivor of a bus crash and she cannot remember anything that happened.

Traumatised and confused, she tries to unravel the mystery behind the tragic event.

Alma is played by Mireia Oriol, a 23-year-old Catalan actress who started her professional career as a model when she was 16 and then started to appear in short films.

Her other credits include The Hockey Girls, El pacto and Como si fos ahir.

