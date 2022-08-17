The Girl in the Mirror cast: Who is in the Netflix series?

The Girl in the Mirror is a new supernatural thriller coming to Netflix and it follows the aftermath of a bus crash. The only survivor of the accident is suffering from amnesia and she makes it her mission to find out what happened. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about who is in the cast.
Alma is the sole survivor of a bus crash and she cannot remember anything that happened.
Traumatised and confused, she tries to unravel the mystery behind the tragic event.
Alma is played by Mireia Oriol, a 23-year-old Catalan actress who started her professional career as a model when she was 16 and then started to appear in short films.
Her other credits include The Hockey Girls, El pacto and Como si fos ahir.
Aurora is played by Elena Irureta, a 67-year-old Spanish actress who is best known for her stage roles.
She also appeared in films like Irureta appeared in films such as Fuego eterno, La monja alférez, El mar es azul and The Dead Mother.
Elena became known in the world of Basque television, starring in Bi eta bat and Beni eta Marini.
Other cast includes Claudia Roset, Javier Morgade, Nil Cardoner, María Caballero, Marta Belaustegui, Josean Bengoetxea, Cándido Uranga and Katia R. Borlado.
Rounding off the cast is Ximena Vera, Celia Sastre, Laura Ubach, Raúl Tejón, Alejandro Serrano.
The Girl in the Mirror airs on Netflix on August 19.
