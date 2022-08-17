The most beautiful village in Spain is ‘stunning’ with ‘lovely views’

The prettiest village in the south of Spain is Mojacar, which is located on the stunning Costa Almeria.

The beautiful mountain village is very close to a gorgeous tourist beach resort, Mojacar Playa.

Mojacar is a traditional southern village with whitewashed houses and is overlooked by the Sierra Cabrera mountain range.

Nearby Mojacar Playa offers a 17km coastline of stunning beaches with plenty of uncrowded spots.

