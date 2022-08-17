The Reboot Of “A League Of Their Own” Is Queer And Much Closer To The Real Story

There’s a huge number of colorful characters to get to know in A League of Their Own, which fills out its baseball roster with oddballs and weirdos looking for baseball glory.

Jacobson’s Carson is the anxious yet determined heart of the team, who helps drive the team’s hopes and provides some much-needed conflict with D’Arcy Carden’s Greta, and their love-hate-love relationship propels the early plot. Kate Berlant, Nick Offerman, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, and Melanie Field are among the team standouts who bring smiles to every scene they’re in.

Adams as Max plays the most compelling part in the early plot, fighting her family’s wishes that she run their family business, hiding her queerness, and trying to make her baseball dreams come true. Max is far and away the best part of the show, and could have the entire hour of each episode to herself and probably make it look easy.

Gbemisola Ikumelo as Max’s bestie Clance is a constant delight, as is her family, with their scenes being some of the best in the show. The two besties bring some of the most interesting and dramatically compelling tension to help the show soar when it needs it most.