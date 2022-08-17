Categories
Entertainment

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 is my favorite Netflix show of the year — here’s why


I’m a regular attendee of music festivals, so when I heard that Netflix was set to release a documentary about the infamous Woodstock ‘99 I was pretty intrigued. Just last week, Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99, dropped onto the streaming service and it’s already become my favorite Netflix show of the year. 

This doesn’t come as a great surprise, one of my favorite Netflix films is 2019’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, and Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99 definitely has plenty of similarities. After all, both chronicles doomed music events that spiraled into something totally chaotic — but at least for attendees of Woodstock ‘99 the artists actually played. 



